Margielyn Didal floored by Brazilians’ support despite missing Olympics return bid

Skateboard sensation Margielyn Didal was overwhelmed by the support she received from Brazilians after revealing that she failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024 due to an injury she got in a contest in their country.

The street skateboarder on Sunday reshared a post from the Facebook page of the Olympics which reminisced Tokyo Olympics 2020, when skateboarding made its debut in the Games.

It listed the athletes who participated in the sport which included the spirited Cebuana.

Margielyn landed seventh place in the women’s skateboarding street event at that time.

Meanwhile, the Olympics’ post caught Margielyn’s attention, who proceeded to share why she missed this year’s Games.

READ: LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

“Didn’t make it to Paris 2024 Olympics this year. Back in October 2022, I was in Brazil for a contest and I fractured my left Fibula,” she wrote on July 28.

“Due to that injury, it affected my performance so I missed a few spots to Qualify,” Margielyn added.

“And I know it happens for a reason. Wishing all homies to skate Good and Have Fun,” she concluded.

The skateboarder also posted her thoughts on Instagram, where it received more than 64,000 likes on the platform.

Meanwhile, Margielyn’s Facebook post was swarmed by Filipinos who are throwing their support for the spunky athlete following her story.

“Waiting for the ultimate comeback,” a Pinoy commented with a rock sign emoji.

“Number 1 ka [pa rin] sa aming puso, hahaha,” another online user wrote.

“Come back stronger, Champ,” commented a different Pinoy.

“See ya in LA for Olympic 2028, idol, Margielyn Arda Didal!!!” another Facebook user exclaimed, referring to the next Games which will be held in Los Angeles in 2028.

The Instagram version of Margielyn’s post was also filled with supportive comments, including those from Brazil where she said she sustained an injury that affected her performance and made her miss qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

“Greetings from Brazil, we love you!” an Instagram user wrote with a heart emoji.

“I was expecting you to show up today for the competition. You’ve been missed out! Success,” another Brazilian commented, as translated into English.

“I’ve become your fan! Next Olympics, you’ll be strong. Always carry on with that smile on your face and be humble! You’re going far!” a different user wrote with a Brazilian flag emoji.

“Work hard and come back! You deserve it. Greetings from Brazil,” another Instagram user commented with emojis.

The Pinay skateboarder saw the comments and expressed her gratitude for their support despite their different nationality.

She took the effort to write her message in Brazilian, which, if translated, reads:

“So much love and support from other countries, Thank you.”

Margielyn had dislocated and fractured her left ankle when she competed at the Red Bull Skate in Florianopolis, Brazil in October 2022.

She underwent surgery three days after the incident and had to stay for a week in the hospital before had to travel back to the Philippines.

Margielyn was out of action for nine months, which affected her bid for the Paris Games.

Despite failing to finish on the podium at the Tokyo Games before, the zesty skateboarder became a crowd favorite with her high spirits and notable sportsmanship.

RELATED: ‘When you see it’: Photobombing Margielyn Didal spread cheer in Tokyo | Philippines’ Margielyn Didal’s ‘seal of approval’ gets featured by Tokyo 2020