Niana, Catriona, Margielyn land on ‘Year On TikTok 2021’ top lists

Niana Guerrero, Catriona Gray and Margielyn Didal recently topped categories listed on TikTok’s year-end report for 2021.

On December 6, the video-sharing service released its report called “Year on TikTok 2021” that listed popular songs, trends, dances and other works in its platform in the Philippines and around the world.

TikTok Philippines also shared a video version of this report.

Join us as we celebrate all the trends, moments, and movements that made 2021-of-a-kind on TikTok – and it's all powered by you.

The platform became the go-to place of most people after most government imposed tough lockdowns last year to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

A year after, the global TikTok community continued to grow.

It previously reported that more than one billion around the world turned to the platform to be entertained, and find and learn new things.

“TikTok has become a beloved part of life for people around the world because of the creativity and authenticity of our creators. Our global community is remarkable in its ability to reach millions of people, across generations. From music, food, beauty and fashion to art, causes, and everything in between, culture truly starts on TikTok,” the TikTok team said in a statement.

In the list, Guerrero, who also won in the first TikTok Awards in the country, was recognized in two categories which are:

The Playlist: Popular Songs – for her Trending Dance video of “Booty Wurk” by T-Pain

The other two are trending dance videos from Andrea Brillantes of “Pajama Party” by 1096 Gang and @genboy3 of “What is Love” by TWICE.

Breakout Creators – named as the number one Filipino creator with 28 million followers.

The other two breakout creators or rising celebrities on the platform are Gray, Miss Universe 2018, with 3.3 million followers and @adbeatofficial with 6.1 million followers.

A video of Didal, who represented the Philippines at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, during the Women’s Street Skateboarding finals was among the ones that sparked joy on TikTok.

Despite missing a podium finish, Didol won the hearts of many people on the internet because of her high spirits, sportsmanship and funny photobomb of other skaters.

The other two videos that are “powered by joy” are from:

@janioooooooo– for being a lookalike of Saebyok from Squid Game

@krisydays– for a soothing AMSR art making

Other recognized Filipino creators

Here are other note-worthy creators and videos in the Philippines that TikTok cited on its global rundown:

FYFaves: Popular videos

@viprawr – Vanessa and her friends tried if they can survive the Squid game doll. @connhcruzthemodernnanay – Conn shares her organizing skills. @noelquidlat – Paper art featuring Tom Holland

Only on TikTok: Trends powered by TikTok features

@richeryyy – Album Cover filter @mscathygonzaga – Versailles Run filter @mikasalamanca – Slow Zoom filter

Eats on Repeat: #FoodTok trends and other favorites

@shineeedee – French Toast @japeth023 – Cooking recipes from a PH in a provincial setting @jookstogo – Cute anime pancakes

The Wishlist: Trends inspired by #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt

@shopee_ph – Car food tray from Shopee @jookstogo – Olivia Rodrigo merch @ishilaicaman – Acrylic board from Shopee

The Throwbacks: Trends inspired by #NostalgiaTok

@kareen.cruz – Video of snacks of PH 90’s kids @itsvinabrenica – Trending Dance of an old song called September by PH Celebrity @jhonghilaryo – Trending Dance of an old song called Gasolina by PH Celebrity

Big Little Communities: Popular subcultures and niche communities