‘Pamparampampam’: TikTok dance craze ‘Pajama party’ goes global

A dance craze that began on local TikTok has now become a global trend.

The dance craze called “Pajama Party,” where users groove to the song of the underground hip-hop group 1096 Gang of the same title, has literally become an overnight sensation on the app after TikTok user Vanjoe Lazaro posted a video of himself dancing to the track.

In a span of 24 hours, “Pajama Party” landed on the top spot TikTok Philippines’ trends and has maintained its ranking until January 18.

Millions of TikTok users, including celebrities and influencers, joined the dance craze and swayed to the ultra catchy “Pamparampampam” verse.

“Catchy music clips like this tend to do well on the app, especially when matched with basic choreography jumpstarted by TikTok creators with a sizable following,” TikTok Philippines said.

Among the Filipino celebrities who uploaded their own versions of the “Pajama Party” dance are Andrea Brillantes and Ivana Alawi as well as her sister Mona. Top TikTok creators like Marvin Fojas and Fagarita Twins also followed suit.



The dance craze, however, does not end in the Philippines as it also reached neighboring countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Korea.

Malaysia



Korea



The track also trended in TikTok Thailand this week.

1096 Gang released the song on YouTube last December.



