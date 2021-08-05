Margielyn Didal as Photobomber now an official Facebook profile frame

Skateboarder Margielyn Didal used a Facebook frame of her as her featured photo and unwittingly started a trend

TV host Bianca Gonzales was among those who noticed this and shared how it made her smile.

“Pag nao-overwhelm ako sa negative na balita, pinapaalala ko sa sarili ko na ginamit ni Margielyn yung Margielyn Facebook profile pic filter sa Facebook profile pic niya,” Gonzales wrote with heart emojis.

She also added her own picture photobombed by Didal in the Twitter thread.

“She is such a golden human being huhu,” Gonzales said.

The Facebook filter or photo frame, which looked like a photobomb meme, was created by Facebook user named Mark Tutor.

You can use it by first clicking your profile picture and then, in the drop-down box, choose the “Add a Frame” option.

In the list of frames, choose the “Olympian Didal Good Vibes.” The frame will then give you a smiling Didal photobombing your own profile picture.

This Facebook filter eventually reached the Cebuana skateboarder and she changed her profile picture on July 29 with the meme filter of her own face.

The social media update had since been shared more than 1,000 times on the platform.

Other social media users also joined in the fun trend and used Didal’s frame in random photos.

One Twitter page for Philippine weather updates showed photos of the weather situation in the country with Didal’s smiling face featured on the side.

the 2 lows near Hong Kong and east of Taiwan may intensify a bit tomorrow, deepen the monsoon trough and bring rains in northwestern Luzon. Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/9ZsmdYB1TG — WeatherManila (@Weather_Manila) August 2, 2021

Didal finished seventh at the Women’s Street Skateboarding finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Even if she didn’t land on the podium, she won the Internet that even supporters of other skaters cheered her for her cheerfulness and sportsmanship.

Didal would later be seen partially stealing the spotlight on Instagram Stories, interviews and snapshots of other athletes as she smiled and posed behind them.

Media outlets of other countries also noticed her fun vibes and shared happy photos of her interactions with their representatives.

The official Twitter account of Tokyo Olympics 2020 eventually featured her photo gesturing a happy thumbs-up sign as the ‘Margielyn Didal seal approval’.

Didal arrived in Manila last week with the country’s first Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz.

