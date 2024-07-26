Spotted: Nesthy Petecio poses with Michelle Yeoh in Paris

Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio, who is set to compete in this year’s Olympic games, stunned Filipinos when she shared a picture with Oscar award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh in Paris, France.

The boxer on Thursday posted a picture with the Hollywood actress wearing eyeglasses.

“Baka lang kilala niyo siya,” the athlete wrote on July 25 with emojis of grinning faces, a hugging face, and a smiling-face-with-revolving hearts.

Nesthy also wrote the following hashtags: “#crazyrichasians,” “#michelleyeoh,” “#michelleyeoh_official,” and “#parisolympics2024”

The post has garnered more than 1,000 likes on the platform. It also earned several reactions from Filipinos.

“Love it!!!!” showbiz newscaster Gretchen Fullido commented with emojis.

“Wooooaaaahhhh,” taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez wrote.

“Omg!!!! Lucky you!!!!! The OG [original] Michelle Yeoh!” another Instagram user exclaimed.

“Astig!!” wrote another user.

Michelle made history at the prestigious Oscars in 2023 after becoming the first Asian to win for lead actress in her performance at “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The honor came after decades of being in martial arts and action movies like “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” and “Yes, Madam.”

She also played the role of domineering mother, Eleanor Sung-Young, in “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Meanwhile, Nesthy will lead the Philippine delegation at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, along with boxer Carlos Paalam.

She is also setting her eyes on winning a gold medal at her second Olympic stint following her historic silver finish at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.