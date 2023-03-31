Greatest showdown: Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz switches role with boxer Manny Pacquiao for a day

Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz and ultimate boxing legend Manny Pacquiao took center stage on Wednesday when both of them dared each other to switch roles and try a sport they’ve never specialized in.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist attempted to box, while the eight-division world boxing champion tried to lift a weightlifting bar at a showdown at the Unilab Bayanihan Center in Pasig City on March 29.

The weightlifting wonder was given a minute to throw 50 punches while Manny held the punching pads for her.

Hidilyn was given a chance to practice with the boxing champing before doing the dare, which she said was an “honor.”

When Hidilyn eventually did the challenge, the Pinay pride expectedly outdid herself by throwing 160 successive punches in a minute — 110 punches more than the expected number.

Hidilyn does 160 punches within 1 minute pic.twitter.com/x3yL0nsgGG — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) March 29, 2023

Manny, on the other hand, was coached by Hidilyn in lifting a weightlifting bar and performing a clean and jerk — her specialty in the Olympics.

A clean and jerk is when the athlete lifts the weightlifting bar to the shoulders and then overhead.

The jerk refers to the athlete’s chosen competitive jerk style as they fully extend the weightlifting bar overhead.

Similar to Hidilyn, the world-renowned boxer was given a chance to practice.

Manny did not get it right at first but with the Olympian’s step-by-step guidance, he was able to execute the movement successfully.

Like Hidilyn, Manny was able to impress his challenger as well.

“Magaling siya,” the weightlifting champion commented on the southpaw’s efforts.

