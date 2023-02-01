‘Mamatay kayo sa inggit’: Manny, Jinkee Pacquiao deny split, pregnancy rumors

Celebrity couple Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao on Wednesday addressed rumors that they have separated.

On Wednesday, February 1, the boxing champion-turned-politician posted a video on TikTok with her wife.

“Andito kami ngayon sa Starbucks sa GenSan (General Santos) sa SM kasama ang aking soulmate si Jinkee. Kasi binabalita [ng] mga marites (gossipmongers) diyan baka mamatay kayo sa inggit,” Manny said.

“’Yung mga tsismis diyan nako mapaparusahan kayo ng Panginoon dahil sa mga ginagawa ninyo,” he added.



“Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” reported that Jinkee denied the rumor that she is pregnant.

“Fake news! I am NOT pregnant. Pinapaimbestigahan na namin sino ang nagkakalat ng fake news na ‘yan! We are very much in love w[ith] each other and going stronger every day. God is good!” she said in a text message.

On Monday, January 30, talent manager Anabelle Rama, a family friend of Pacquiaos, first dismissed the rumors about the couple.

“SA LAHAT NG MARITES, TIGILAN NYO NA ANG PAG IMBENTO NG KWENTO TUNGKOL KAY JINKY NA MAG FILE NG ANNULMENT, AT KAWAWA NAMAN DAHIL BUNTIS,” Annabelle wrote in all caps on Instagram.

She said that it is impossible for the couple to split because of how sweet and happy their family is.

The talent manager also bared that Jinkee is busy managing the three-hectare dream mansion of the couple.

Annabelle also asked the public to stop spreading rumors.

“KAYA YUNG MGA MARITES, TIGILAN NYO NA. ALAM KO KUNG SINO ANG GUMAGAWA NG CHISMIS MAMATAY KA SA INGGIT,” Annabelle wrote.

Jinkee replied to the talent manager’s post.

“Ang taba ko sa picture tita,” Jinkee wrote with laughing emoji.

“Hayaan mo sila God bless them! ‘Vengeance is mine I will repay, says the Lord,” she added.