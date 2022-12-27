Spotted: Janine Gutierrez’ reaction to Annabelle Rama’s Christmas doleout

Actress Janine Gutierrez jumped for joy after receiving P1,000 peso bills from Gutierrez’s matriarch and veteran showbiz personality Annabelle Rama during their Christmas party.

In the latter part of the video posted by Janine’s aunt Ruffa Gutierrez on December 25, Annabelle was seen handing out cash to the members of the family, including Janine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUFFA GUTIERREZ (@iloveruffag)

RELATED: Nepo baby: What’s the story behind this buzzword?

Many social media users adored the “Ngayon Kaya” star’s genuine reaction.

“Para siyang bata. Ang genuine niya. Tuwang tuwa,” a Facebook user commented.

“Napaka-genuine ng reaction ni Janine. Parang nun lang nakahawak ng pera. Ang cute lang,” a social media user said.

“Kahit na may trabaho na rin ako ganyan din yung feeling nung nakatanggap ako hahaha libre inabot sakin eh natural lang magtatalon or tumambling pa sa tuwa,” an online user said.

Some said they would also have the same reaction as Janine should they receive money from their family members.

“Kung ako rin abutan ng isang libo matutuwa ako e,” a social media user said.

“Iba pa rin kasi makatanggap ng cash or gift from your family eh. Kahit naman ako mapapatalon din, Kahit na may sarili kang income,” a Facebook user said.

“Yung feeling na kahit meron ka rin naman nun o kayang bumili pero pag may nagbigay sayo at naka alala sobrang sarap pa rin sa pakiramdam,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Sana all may mabait at galanteng lola,” an online user quipped.

Janine is one of the stars of the upcoming ABS-CBN revenge drama series “Dirty Linen”.

RELATED: ‘Dirty Linen’ stars thankful for love received by upcoming ABS-CBN revenge drama