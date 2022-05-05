Creative profile pic frames take over social media days before elections

Supporters of presidential aspirants in the 2022 national polls are using frames on their social media profile pictures days before the election as a way to campaign for their bets.

Those voting for Vice President Leni Robredo are using pink frames, with the most popular one created by Japet Peña.

They used categories based on their occupations, hobbies, and interests, “Writers for Leni-Kiko,” “Agriculture Students for Leni-Kiko,” “Creatives for Leni-Kiko” and “Accountants for Leni-Kiko,” among others.

Actor Jake Ejercito is among those who used the frame on his Facebook profile picture.

Supporters of the “UniTeam” tandem, also known as former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, are also using frames to campaign for them.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso‘s supporters, on the other hand, are using his blue and white “Bilis Kilos” frame.

For Sen. Manny Pacquiao‘s supporters, they are using the “Diyos at Bayan” frame which has a silhouette of the Philippines on its background.

Undecided voters quipped that they also have default profile picture frames. The frame had layers of images and logos attributed to some presidential candidates.

“Siyempre meron din kaming frame na mga undecided. Ano? Kayo lang may balak magpalit ng profile [picture]?,” a Facebook user quipped.

“Dahil para sayo ang laban na to (Manny), Sama-samang tayong babangon muli (BBM) at Aangat ang Buhay (Leni) na walang awayan at higantihan (Isko) para sa tagumpay ng bawat Pilipino (Ping),” he added, referring to the slogan of top presidential candidates.

Facebook frames are images that one can lay over one’s profile picture that is often used to show support and raise awareness for a cause, event, holidays, festivals and more.

In this case, it is used to show their support and campaign for their presidential bets as the elections draw near.

Filipinos will exercise their right to suffrage on May 9, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Apart from the ones mentioned, those running for president are former Duterte spokesperson Ernesto Abella, labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense chief Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Ping Lacson, businessman Faisal Mangondato, and physician Jose Montemayor.

On the other hand, those running for vice presidency are Rep. Lito Atienza (Buhay party-list), former congressman Walden Bello, radio commentator Rizalito David, economist Manny SD Lopez, physician Willie Ong, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, lawyer Carlos Serapio, and Senate President Tito Sotto III.