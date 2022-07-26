Hidilyn Diaz marries longtime partner Julius Naranjo

Hidilyn Diaz, the first ever Filipino Olympic gold medalist, tied the knot on Tuesday, July 26.

Her wedding photos have been shared online by professional photography company Nice Print Photo & Exige Weddings.

Exactly a year after she won in the women’s 55-kilogram weightlifting category during the 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan, Hidilyn married her longtime partner Julius Naranjo, a strength and conditioning coach.

“Today marks the first anniversary of our winning the Gold medal in the @olympics for the Philippines. And today also will be a memorable day for @imjulius and me, we will get married today,” she wrote in an Instagram post early Tuesday.

The couple wed in Baguio City.

She wore a Francis Libiran gown.

Check out Hidilyn and Julius’ wedding photos below:





Diaz and Naranjo’s wedding invitation made headlines as it included prominent personalities from politics, business, sports, media and showbiz.

