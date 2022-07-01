Drinking water brand honors Hidilyn Diaz with bottle label

To commemorate the feat of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, a drinking water brand honored her by putting her photo on their labels.

The move is also a part of the brand’s commitment to supporting Filipino athletes.

Summit Natural Drinking Water will feature Diaz on their drinking bottles in 350ml, 500ml, and 1L formats. They will also relaunch Summit Sports Bottles in stores nationwide.

Diaz has been the brand’s ambassador since 2018.

“Summit, which officially made Diaz one of its ambassadors in 2018, has been supporting the Olympic champion ever since, in terms of training and hydration, as the brand believes in her persistence, motivation, and capacity in achieving a gold,” they said in a statement.

The Olympic Games also posted videos that featured the gold medal journey of Diaz on June 22 which made Filipinos emotional.

In 2021 at Tokyo Summer Olympics, Diaz bagged the country’s first gold medal for the Olympics. She won by lifting a combined weight of 224- kg.

Along with Diaz, the drinking water brand also supported pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who recently placed sixth in Stockholm Diamond League on Friday (Manila time), and the Philippine Women’s National Football Team during the recently concluded 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Summit is the official bottled water of the Philippine Olympic Committee.