Nesthy Petecio shares photo of bunso’s approval of Olympic medal

Olympic silver medalist Nesthy Petecio shared a picture of her youngest sibling giving a thumbs up to the medal she earned in the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020 as a boxer.

The 29-year-old Davao del Sur native on Sunday uploaded a picture of her youngest sibling, Ejie Petecio, with the following caption:

“Approved kay bunso namin, [si] Ejie, ang silver medal ko. Supppeerr love love namin ‘yan e”

The elder Petecio punctuated her captions with a series of hugging and hearts emojis.

Petecio lost to Japanese foe Sena Irie in the women’s featherweight finals on August 3 after the latter dominated the first and three rounds of the event.

The Filipina took home a silver medal, which was the first for the Philippines in the Tokyo Games.

It is also the country’s first Olympic medal in boxing since the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, when Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco won silver in the light flyweight division.

Other observers believed that Petecio should’ve won the top medal after her performance in the ring. Since boxing is a scoring game, however, she did not rack up enough points to emerge the winner via decision.

Reports note that she went “all-out” in the third round by “landing her trademark combinations” but Irie had “landed enough punches to convince the judges.”

Hours after her podium finish, Petecio took to Twitter to apologize for falling short of winning the gold medal and vowed to come back stronger.

She’s not yet done, she said, and she will continue chasing that elusive gold should she be given the chance to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

