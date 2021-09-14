PSA: Colegio de San Juan de Letran opens walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccination on these dates

A school in Manila announced that it has available slots for walk-ins for their COVID-19 vaccination program.
Colegio de San Juan de Letran, a COVID-19 vaccination site of the Philippine Red Cross, issued this advisory on social media on September 11.
“LET’S GET VACCINATED. We have slots available for our Covid-19 vaccination scheduled on September 14, 15, and 16, 2021. Walk-ins are welcome during the day but participants who registered are given priority,” it said.
It noted that the vaccination schedule starts from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Those who wish to get their COVID-19 shots may also register through this link.
Letran also said that the COVID-19 vaccine brand to be administered is Sinovac. The program is also open to the public for free.
“Walk-ins will be entertained on a “first-come, first-served” basis and until supplies last,” they stated.
On PRC’s Facebook page, Letran was among its designated “Bakuna Centers.”
Other COVID-19-vaccination facilities of the PRC are:
- PRC Logistics and Multipurpose Center
- Kabaka Center in Manila
- Bulacan
- Olongapo
- Quezon City
- Pasay City
- Port Area in Manila
- Tarlac
- Cavite
- Iligan
- Arcovia Mall in Pasig City
- San Lorenzo Mall in Makati City
Some Filipinos who saw advisories about the walk-in COVID-19 vaccination shared them online and urged others to have themselves inoculated there.
“Colegio de San Juan de Letran Manila together with Philippine Red Cross is accepting 𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤-𝐢𝐧𝐬 for those who want to get their COVID-19 vaccines,” one Twitter user said.