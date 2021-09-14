PSA: Colegio de San Juan de Letran opens walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccination on these dates

A school in Manila announced that it has available slots for walk-ins for their COVID-19 vaccination program.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran, a COVID-19 vaccination site of the Philippine Red Cross, issued this advisory on social media on September 11.

“LET’S GET VACCINATED. We have slots available for our Covid-19 vaccination scheduled on September 14, 15, and 16, 2021. Walk-ins are welcome during the day but participants who registered are given priority,” it said.

It noted that the vaccination schedule starts from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Those who wish to get their COVID-19 shots may also register through this link.

Letran also said that the COVID-19 vaccine brand to be administered is Sinovac. The program is also open to the public for free.

“Walk-ins will be entertained on a “first-come, first-served” basis and until supplies last,” they stated.

On PRC’s Facebook page, Letran was among its designated “Bakuna Centers.”

Other COVID-19-vaccination facilities of the PRC are:

PRC Logistics and Multipurpose Center

Kabaka Center in Manila

Bulacan

Olongapo

Quezon City

Pasay City

Port Area in Manila

Tarlac

Cavite

Iligan

Arcovia Mall in Pasig City

San Lorenzo Mall in Makati City

Some Filipinos who saw advisories about the walk-in COVID-19 vaccination shared them online and urged others to have themselves inoculated there.

“Colegio de San Juan de Letran Manila together with Philippine Red Cross is accepting 𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐤-𝐢𝐧𝐬 for those who want to get their COVID-19 vaccines,” one Twitter user said.