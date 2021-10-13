Christmas gift-giving: Making it personal at SM Malls

In a year when almost everyone looks the same as the next person, or is unrecognizable because of their face masks (and shields); it’s a great idea to give your Christmas gifts this year a personal touch.

What would be more surprising than sending a Mini-Me Caricature Doll to those on your BFF list? If not, what’s it to put the recipient’s name on the item you’ll gift him or her, making them know you’ve put extra thought into the gift?

SM Supermalls is full of such fun ideas, with kiosks, stalls, and free-standing stores ready to customize your Christmas presents. You just have to get prepped early in the game to achieve this, and not wait for the last minute.

Read on to get some noteworthy suggestions and tips. And don’t think for one moment the clock isn’t ticking; we’ve blinked, and already it’s October!

For gift ideas to help you prepare ahead of the holiday rush, SM shares the following guide to make your loved ones feel appreciated this holiday season, which is less than 100 days away:

Stocking stuffers that bring joy!

Leading up to the holidays, a row of overflowing stockings is a merry indicator of the generosity to come, building anticipation as the big day grows near.

What kind of goodies will those stockings yield? Sweet treats, accessories, skincare sets or make-up? You can find all these delightful suggestions for your modern-day stocking stuffers for the women in your life, available at LOOK at SM Aura!

Holiday baskets to feed the family!

Now more than ever, it’s important for us to extend help to those who need it most. Pay it forward to your favorite charities and communities that are heavily affected by the pandemic.

Starting as early as now, you can find a wide variety of holiday gift baskets for as low as P350 at SM Markets. Amid the pandemic, you can still make their holiday celebration more special by giving them the gift of health with a fruit basket filled with natural immunity boosters.

A Christmas food basket is enough to set the holiday mood, even during these trying times. So yes, do send a Christmas food basket and let them know that you care.

Give a next-level gift, something from their wish list!

Now, this is the best way to put your gift-giving game on. Ask your loved ones and friends to sign up to thesmstoregiftregistry.com where they can come up with their Christmas wish list!

When you’re ready to go shopping, just check their list and SM will help you get everything done in just a snap – from wrapping your gifts to delivering them right at your recipients’ doorsteps. It’s like being Santa and having your own elves take care of the gifts for you!

Because it’s at SM, the gift options are practically endless – from accessories, gadgets, toys, books, art materials, kitchenware, home décor, appliances, and so much more! There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing your loved ones happy when they receive gifts they chose so you know they’ll truly enjoy.

Make your gifts memorable by personalizing it!

There are just some individuals who are quite challenging to shop for. Maybe they have exceptional taste. Maybe they already own everything, or maybe you don’t know them that well but need to knock their socks off anyway.

Whatever the reason, SM makes shopping for them a breeze by offering memorable customized gift options that guarantee that your gift stands out. It’s the best option for bosses, clients, a close friend or colleague who probably receives so many gifts at Christmas.

You can give them cute personalized desk accessories like a cellphone holder or clock from Papemelroti!

If your boss is the type to display photos of loved ones in their office, you might want to give them a customized crystal gift from Crystal Square 3D Printing with branches in SM City Clark and SM City North EDSA.

Want a nice but easy-on-the-pocket gift for your couple friends? Me&U Novelties at SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Southmall, SM City Dasmariñas, SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, and SM Seaside City Cebu; offers a wide array of personalized gift items – from couple shirts, slippers with names, and huggable pillows printed with each other’s faces!

For a bit of fun, how about sending your client his very own caricature doll from Mini-Me? Mini-Me is found at SM Megamall and SM City North EDSA.

Want to immortalize your furry friends on a pillow, shirt, bedsheet, bag, mug, or scarf? There’s Photo Fusion for you, SM Megamall, SM City North EDSA, and SM City Clark. They specialize in dye sublimation printing, you can customize your photo or message on anything including your masks too!

There’s a personalized gift for every friend, acquaintance, or loved one on your list at SM malls. Other ideas include personalized fragrances, diffusers, masks, monogrammed pendants, flasks, jewelry, and more!

Keep in mind that customized gifts require some time to produce so it’s a great idea to start checking out the shops and kiosks at your favorite SM mall for the perfect bespoke gift and order them in advance so they’re wrapped and ready when Christmas rolls in!

Stay safe, avoid the crowd and the heavy holiday traffic by starting your Christmas shopping early. With so many gifting options to choose from at SM, finding the right gift for your loved ones should be easy and hassle-free!

Shop at SM where strict #SafeMallingAtSM protocols are observed or online with the SM Malls Online app.