Ghostface is back for another scare fest in new ‘Scream’

Did you miss Ghostface?

Paramount Pictures recently released a featurette and a trailer that revealed the famous “Scream” character Ghostface would make a return in the new horror thriller coming to Philippine move theaters in January 2022.

“Ghostface is back,” actress Courteney Coz said in the featurette.

“And it’s scary as ever,” she added.

The film’s executive produced by Kevin Williamson said it’s about time to make an all-new “Scream” that would unite the new cast members to the previous cast.

“We had this special story to tell that connects the legacy cast members with the new cast into the world of Woodsboro,” he said.

“Scream” is a long-running genre-busting horror franchise which generated four feature films including “Scream” (1996), “Scream 2” (1997), “Scream 3” (2000) and “Scream 4” (2011).

The series of films were directed by famed “maestro of horror,” the late Wes Craven. It went on to gross more than $600 million in worldwide box office receipts.

Williamson wrote the original film as well as “Scream 2” and “Scream 4.”

Meanwhile, the new “Scream” is set 25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro.

This time, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.

Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in “Scream” alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Brown who plays upcoming main character, Mindy Meeks-Martin, said fans can expect “so many twist and turns” in this new movie.

Aside from the familiar faces, “Scream” series fans can expect the return of creators as well.

The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence (“Ready or Not,” “V/H/S”), executive produced by Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, Marianne Maddalena. It is also produced by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein.

It is written by James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick, based on the characters created by Williamson.

“Scream” is distributed in the Philippines by Paramount Pictures through Columbia Pictures. —Rosette Adel