‘Symbol of transition’: Pantone’s color of 2022 is Very Peri

Pantone on Thursday (Philippine time) unveiled PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri as the color of 2022.

In a Facebook post, Pantone introduced the new color of the upcoming year as “a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.”



Pantone Color Institute said Very Peri is “a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”

It likewise said the color places the future ahead in a new light.

Pantone Color Institute said the intriguing color also helps us embrace the “altered landscape of possibilities, opening us up to a new vision as we rewrite our lives.”

“The Pantone Color of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer,” Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute said.

“Creating a new color for the first time in the history of our PANTONE Color of the Year educational color program reflects the global innovation and transformation taking place. As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect, the complexity of this new red violet infused blue hue highlights the expansive possibilities that lay before us,” she added.

Veri Peri was chosen after a selection process that requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis.

Pantone Color Institute said its color experts “comb the world looking for new color influences.”

“These can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions,” the institute said.

“Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact color, relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events that capture worldwide attention,” it added.

The Pantone Color of the Year has been anticipated annually for 23 years now. It has since influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design.

Last year, it chose two independent colors as Color of The Year. These are PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating.

“The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude. Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute said last year.

