Drag name, film character, hair color: What Pinoys are thinking of Pantone 2023 color of the year

A potential drag name? A new hair color? A reference to a film franchise character?

This was what Filipinos thought after the global authority on color revealed Viva Magenta (Pantone 18-1750) as the color of the year 2023.

Pantone, the worldwide standard for color communication since the ’60s, said that the hue is “colorful and empowering.”

“It is a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength,” it said on its website.

“Viva Magenta is brave and fearless, and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative,” Pantone added.

“This year’s Color of The Year is powerful and empowering. It is a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and a boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement,” it continued.

The color institute said that Viva Magenta “welcomes anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and rebellious spirit.”

“It is a color that is audacious, full of wit and inclusive of all,” it added.

Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute’s executive director, said that Viva Magenta is inspired by the red of cochineal, which is “one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family, as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known.”

“In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real,” she explained.

“Rooted in the primordial, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, PANTONE 18-1750 Viva Magenta galvanizes our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength,” Eiseman added.

Pantone in a Facebook post said that the color is “an unconventional shade for an unconventional time.”

“A new vision,” it added.

The color reveal, just like its own attention-catching hue, caught Pinoys’ eyes who shared their reactions to the announcement.

Some thought it could be a name of a drag artist in itself.

“Gandang drag name ng Viva Magenta,” a Twitter user said.

Others commented the announcement visual reminds them of the Sinulog Festival in Cebu, where locals would shout “Viva Pit Señor!” to celebrate.

“The design is very Viva Pit Senyor,” another Twitter user shared.

Some recalled a former presidential candidate’s campaign color and slogan.

During the 2022 elections campaign period, former vice president Leni Robredo’s campaign color is fuschia or pink. Her campaign popularized one of the slogans: “Kulay rosas ang bukas.”

“Kulay Viva Magenta ang bukas,” a Twitter user said with rose emojis.

Others took the Pantone color reveal as a sign for them to change their hair color.

“This is a sign na magpa-red hair na ulit ako next year,” a Pinoy tweeted.

Some, meanwhile, thought that the color name reminded them of Ina Magenta, a character in the “Enteng Kabisote” franchise.

The character is part of the “Okay Ka, Fairy Ko!” and other films like “Enteng ng Ina Mo” and “Si Agimat at Enteng Kabisote,” among others.

“It’s her year,” a Twitter user said in response to the color of 2023, sharing a picture of the character.

Pantone has been naming the “color of the year” for over 20 years as the color institute specializes in color trends, especially in the realm of fashion and goods.

According to Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone Color Institute, this “reflects what is taking place in our global culture.”

She said that society recognizes color “as a critical form of communication” and “a way to express and affect ideas and emotions and engage and connect.”

