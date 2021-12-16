Star-studded Korean sci-fi series ‘The Silent Sea’ drops trailer

There’s a new star-studded South Korean Netflix series to look forward to this month.

“The Silent Sea” stars “Squid Game’s” Gong Yoo and “Kingdom’s

Bae Doona, among others.

Last December 10, the streaming giant unveiled the main trailer of the new Korean sci-fi, mystery-thriller series which is set in the near future of an elite team on a special mission to an abandoned research base on the moon, as resource depletion has devastated the Earth.

The trailer gives a sneak peek at the team’s deadly mission to the moon.

It begins with an image of a desolate Earth.

The trailer went on to show that, all life on Earth is threatened due to resource depletion.

Korea’s Space and Aeronautics Administration finds the answer to the survival of mankind and plans another moon exploration mission led by an elite team comprised of astrobiologist Song Jian (Bae Doona), team leader Han Yunjae (Gong Yoo), head engineer Ryu Taesuk (Lee Joon), team doctor Doc Hong (Kim Sun-young), head of security Gong Soohyuk (Lee Mu-saeng), and spacecraft pilot Kim Heesun (Lee Sung-wook).

Their destination is Balhae Lunar Research Station, which closed down five years ago due to an accident.

“They take off with the important mission to ‘retrieve an important sample in the station and return to earth,’ but are faced with an immense challenge as their spaceship makes a crash landing on the moon. They barely reach Balhae Lunar Research Station, which is veiled in mystery,” the synopsis of the trailer read.

“Dead bodies with unknown causes of death and an unidentified signal of life lurks the team into chaos, while Song Jian starts to doubt the veracity of the government’s statement that the station was permanently closed down due to an accident. She has suspicions about the secrets hidden throughout Balhae Lunar Research Station. Tense life-and-death situations confront the elite team at the place they look for means of survival. They intuitively feel that unusual events will happen at the station, as one member chokes up blood-like water,” it added.

The group’s attempt at escaping the station and communication with the outside fails, leaving them stranded on the station that resembles a secret trap room.

Netflix said the headline “A Deadly mission will uncover the darkest secrets of the Moon” piques viewers’ curiosity on what secrets the unknown and silent sea holds, and whether the members tasked with the mission can safely return home.

The main trailer of the series likewise calls attention to not only the secrets of Balhae Lunar Research Station, but also the realistic visualization of space and the moon.

As the first Korean sci-fi mystery thriller series, “The Silent Sea” perfectly recreates the vastness and stillness of the moon.

Crashlanding on the moon, the abandoned Balhae Lunar Research Station, the dust winds on the lunar surface and other refreshing scenes are sure to captivate viewers, according to the entertainment streaming service.

Last November 26, the streaming giant also released the ensemble poster of the series.

“The Silent Sea” written by Park Eun-kyo and directed Choi Hang-yong will be released on Netflix on Christmas Eve, December 24. It is produced by Artist Studio.