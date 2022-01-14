Where to order SB19’s premium merch line inspired by ‘Pagsibol’

Filipino pop supergroup SB19 treated their fans with the launch of a premium merch line inspired by record-breaking EP, “Pagsibol.”

The Philippine-made official Pagsibol merchandise, includes variety of designs heavily referenced by SB19’s chart-topping songs and their corresponding videos and artwork.

The merch released in collaboration with ShowBT and Sony Music Philippines, vows to give “full fan experience” with its three main collections namely, What? Collection, MAPA Collection and Pagsibol Collection.

Here are some of the inclusions in each collection:

What? Collection – Iron-on patch and enamel pin inspired by their first single

MAPA Collection – T-shirt and collectible photocard, handmade resin keychain, along with its own Iron-on patch and enamel pin inspired by the smash anthem for parents and family

Pagsibol Collection – Poster and a photobook.

SB19’s photobook is the first of its kind in the P-pop scene. They include goodies for fans such as the collectible streaming plaque, SB19 poster, postcard, sticker sheet, and the much-anticipated random member photocards included in each unique copy

“It was curated by fans for fans, and we wanted to make sure that it would live up to expectations especially with it being the first of its kind for P-pop,” the Sony Music Philippines merchandise team said in an statement.

“Fans are sure to hunt down for their bias in SB19, or even all the member photocards,” they added.

Sony Music Philippines said, that to help execute the ideas, they teamed up with Filipino artists Irmay Ledesma and Bea Zaragoza to come up with top-notch designs that reflect the SB19 brand, as well as what their music stands for.

The team also made it sure that the merch adheres to the rising global boy group, and is representative of the aesthetic of SB19 and their music.

They also wanted to bring the same big-caliber treatment that fans of international and K-Pop artists have experienced when it comes to merch.

“We made sure to involve SB19 members and ShowBT in every step of the way – from concept, design, down to execution and production. We presented our own ideas in the beginning, and from there, the ideas evolved as to what the whole team envisioned for the project,” the team said.

“Specifically, SB19’s Justin De Dios serves as a co-creative director for the project, pitching in his input for all the studies and acting as liaison for the rest of the members when it comes to creative decisions,” they added.

According to the merch team, there was a high volume of orders and good online feedback They also received bulk of pre-orders prior to the merch’s release.

Here’s where you can order the Pagsibol merchandise:

For local online purchases:

http://sb19pagsibol.officialcostore.com

For international purchases (ships worldwide):

http://sb19pagsibol-int.officialcostore.com

Fans may also personally purchase the SB19 items available at the CO. Store, 3/F Shoppesville Mall in Greenhills, San Juan.

“The merch line will also be available for purchase soon via Shopee and Lazada,” the team added.