Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES — The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best picture
- “CODA”
Best actor
- Will Smith – “King Richard”
Best actress
- Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Best director
- Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”
Best supporting actor
- Troy Kotsur – “CODA”
Best supporting actress
- Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”
Best original screenplay
- “Belfast”
Best adapted screenplay
- “CODA”
Best animated feature film
- “Encanto”
Best documentary film
- “Summer of Soul”
Best international feature film
- “Drive My Car” – Japan
Best original score
- “Dune”
Best original
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”
—Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Sandra Maler