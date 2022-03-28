Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards

By
Reuters
-
March 28, 2022 - 11:57 AM
300
Frances Ford Coppola, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino take the stage during a tribute to the "Godfather" movies at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 27, 2022. (Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via Reuters)

LOS ANGELES — The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best picture

  • “CODA”

READ: ‘CODA’ wins best picture in a streaming first at the Oscars

Best actor

  • Will Smith – “King Richard”

READ: Will Smith wins first Oscar for tenacious father in ‘King Richard’Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologizes upon winning Oscar

Best actress

  • Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

READ: Jessica Chastain wins best actress Oscar for ‘ The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Best director

  • Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

READ: Jane Campion wins best director Oscar for ‘Power of the Dog’

Best supporting actor 

  • Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Best supporting actress

  • Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

READ: Deaf actor Kotsur makes Oscars history, DeBose wins supporting actress

Best original screenplay

  • “Belfast”

Best adapted screenplay

  • “CODA”

Best animated feature film

  • “Encanto”

Best documentary film

  • “Summer of Soul”

Best international feature film

  • “Drive My Car” – Japan

READ: Japan’s ‘Drive My Car’ wins Oscar for best international feature film

Best original score

  • “Dune”

Best original 

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

READ: Stars bring color, glitter and some skin to Oscars red carpet

—Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Sandra Maler

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR