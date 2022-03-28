Key winners at the 2022 Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best picture

“CODA”

Best actor

Will Smith – “King Richard”

Best actress

Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best director

Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”

Best supporting actor

Troy Kotsur – “CODA”

Best supporting actress

Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”

Best original screenplay

“Belfast”

Best adapted screenplay

“CODA”

Best animated feature film

“Encanto”

Best documentary film

“Summer of Soul”

Best international feature film

“Drive My Car” – Japan

Best original score

“Dune”

Best original

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

—Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Sandra Maler