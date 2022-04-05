Homegrown brands, businesses win big at GCash Excellence Awards 2022

Local markets, delivery apps and a bookstore are among the 40 winners at an awards ceremony hosted by a popular digital wallet firm.

The GCash Excellence Awards 2022 which was held on March 31, 2022 recognized institutions that have taken significant steps in the shift to digital financing.

The event was held virtually due to the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s GCash Digital Excellence Awards extended the honors to innovators in the enterprise and MSME sectors for their various programs and initiatives promoting digital excellence,” the firm said.

The awards ceremony granted three awards, as follows:

The Industry Pioneer Award

“The Industry Pioneers that were acknowledged believed in what GCash could be right from the beginning and have proven to pave the way in democratizing financial services for Filipinos,” GCash said.

Some notable winners are the following:

Mega Q Mart in Quezon City Farmer’s Market in Cubao, Quezon City National Book Store Lalamove Villarica Pawnshop Inc. Max’s Group Inc. Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

The Innovation and Growth Award

This award is given to organizations that partnered with GCash to deliver the best solutions to their members, clients and customers.

Some notable winners are the following:

New Las Piñas Market in Las Piñas City Angkas Bench and Suyen Corporation Pay&Go (BTI Payments Philippines, Inc.) McDonald’s Philippines BDO Unibank

Transformative Ecosystem Award

As the name suggests, this award has fully used GCash to “transform” their companies into a digital lifestyle.

“From MSMEs to Enterprise partners, the Transformative Ecosystem Awardees have revolutionized the way of life for millions of Filipinos together with GCash,” the firm said in a statement.

Prominent winners include the following:

Booky Star Market in Pasig City Generika Pharmacy Foodpanda delivery app Classic Savory Electronic Commerce Payments (EC PAY) INC.

The program was hosted by Gelli Victor, a popular events host and fitness professional, and Chito Maniago, vice president for corporate communications and public affairs of GCash.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Rico Blanco also graced the occasion and performed iconic hits “Pinoy Tayo,” “Antukin” and “Your Universe” to celebrate the winners.

Most businesses were previously forced to suspend or shut down their onsite stores and adapt to online operations due to the tough lockdowns implemented in March 2020.

Outdoor physical movement was limited to help curb the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Fast-forward to 2022, most Filipinos now prefer to use online wallets like GCash for their transactions.

So far, the e-wallet firm has over 1,300 partner billers, over 4.5 million partner merchants and social sellers and 170,000 partner agents.