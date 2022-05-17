Rundown: New shows, documentaries to watch this May

Couch potatoes are in for a treat this month with the growing library of reality shows and documentaries to watch on the streaming service discovery +.

For this month, the roster includes a high-profile case, a unique dating show, a gripping documentary thriller and more exclusives, originals as well as curated local content.

Below are the titles to stream on the entertainment service platform this month:

“Johnny vs Amber”

The two-part documentary series with explosive evidence, intimate personal archive and in-depth interviews from both legal teams started streaming on May 9. “Johnny vs. Amber” explores the UK High Court libel case and the important and complex issue of domestic abuse.

“Love in the jungle”

The new series that premiered on May 8 pushes the dating scene into the world of nature.

Fourteen unlucky-in-love singles are ready to test that theory as they participate in mating rituals pulled straight from the animal kingdom––and do so with little to no verbal communication.

For these singles, it’s the chance to unleash their inner animals and hone their natural instincts in the ultimate pursuit of true love.

“Ghost Adventures: House Calls”

Streaming starting May 19, paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley respond to urgent calls for help from desperate homeowners whose lives have been thrust into turmoil from unexplained activity inside their homes.

After hearing each family’s haunted account, Bagans sends the crew on a personal house call to get to the bottom of their paranormal emergency.

Conducting a thorough investigation, Bagans shares the team’s findings with each homeowner, offering them much-needed advice and resolution.

“The man without a heart”

This gripping and disturbing documentary thriller can now be streamed on discovery+. “The man without a heart” immerses viewers in one of the most enigmatic unsolved cases of the last decade, taking them on a journey through Sweden, Spain and England to explore the death of a Spanish man disguised as an impossible suicide.

It is the story of a family willing to fight for the truth no matter its consequences and a puzzle of characters who unravel a mysterious story full of surprises.

“Whitney Houston: As I Am”

Whitney Houston possessed a mezzo-soprano vocal range, and was commonly referred to as “The Voice” in reference to her exceptional vocal talent. Her voice opened doors all over the world for every female artist who came after her.

Whitney’s untimely death sent shockwaves around the world. No one could quite believe that America’s sweetheart was gone. She started out as a perfect pop princess and matured into a true soul diva.

Whitney’s life was complicated and it ended tragically, but her musical legacy is so much more. The documentary started streaming on May 8.

“Unidentified with Demi Lovato”

This is an unscripted series that follows Demi Lovato, their skeptical best friend Matthew and their sister Dallas, as they search for the truth about the UFO phenomena.

While consulting with leading experts, Demi, Dallas and Matthew will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.

This month, discovery+ announced that Filipinos may enjoy streaming these shows with a seven-day free trial available until May 31, 2022.