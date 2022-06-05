In photos: What’s inside NBA Store Philippines

The National Basketball Association last month opened a new NBA Store in Metro Manila at the Mega Fashion Hall in SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.

The new store, managed by Titanomachy International Inc. (Titan), is the league’s 29th international store. It opened last May 6.

It carries the official NBA merchandise from all 30 teams and special products from Nike, Jordan brand, Mitchell&Ness, New Era, Funko, Panini, Wilson and more.

The extensive selection of products NBA fans can expect includes jerseys, shirts, footwear, headwear, accessories, equipment, memorabilia and collectibles. The store will also feature locally-designed shirts.

Inside the store, fans will be welcomed by a photo wall decorated with an NBA-themed podium, measure-ups and footprints of notable NBA players and legends.

The retail experience will also incorporate signature features including a digital panel displaying live NBA games, scores and highlights, and a kiosk integrating virtual photo booth technology that will allow fans to pose for a picture with select players from every NBA team

Here are some photos of what you can expect inside the league’s store:

NBA Asia Head Global Merchandising Lesley Rulloda said that through this opening, they are eyeing to make the Philippines a premier shopping destination for NBA fans.

“We’re excited to welcome our passionate fans to the new NBA Store in Metro Manila and position the Philippines as a premier shopping destination for NBA fans across Southeast Asia,” Rulloda said.

“Through our partnership with Titan, we look forward to delivering Filipinos an authentic retail experience that supplements our e-commerce destination as we celebrate their fandom with the widest range of NBA products in the country,” she added.

Titan Managing Director Mike Ignacio cited that the store is just perfectly located in the Philippines with Filipinos being among the most dedicated NBA fans in the world. He said they have played an integral part in the growth of our e-commerce business.

“Opening the NBA Store in one of the largest malls in the country is the next logical step in providing Filipinos a seamless physical and online shopping experience that offers unprecedented access to exclusive NBA merchandise,” Ignacio said.

The NBA Store is operating daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fans may also access the store through its official online website NBAStore.com.ph. —Rosette Adel