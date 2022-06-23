A glimpse into Singapore’s sustainable light festival brightening Marina Bay

With the theme “Spark of Light,” i Light Singapore, Asia’s leading sustainable light festival, has brought wondrous color to Marina Bay with 20 light art installations from 14 countries.

Organized by Singapore’s Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and presented by DBS, the festival features diverse forms of artwork—from interactive light shows to larger-than-life installations—that spark conversations on environmental sustainability.

The artworks also breathed new life into public spaces at Marina Bay and Esplanade Park by transforming them into “lit” dazzling landscapes.

The public can visit the light festival from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily until June 26. Admission is free, with charges for certain programs.

Feature installations

Feast your eyes on the featured installations:

A video projection on the façade of ArtScience Museum transforms publicly available environmental data into a stunning visual treat comprising moving lights, colors and sounds. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, the artwork turns data into an enjoyable sensory experience, while drawing attention to climate change issues.

An inflatable whale filled with recyclable plastic bottles and scraps highlights the plight of marine creatures that are struggling to survive in their increasingly polluted homes.

An imaginary undersea settlement with giant lanterns made of discarded fishing nets calls attention to the fragility of our marine ecosystem. The artwork also features a soundscape featuring haunting echoes of the sea.

Five hundred flying and blinking lights illuminate The Promontory at Marina Bay. The artwork mimics the scene of fireflies at night, known for their ever-changing bioluminescence and movement.

The interactive art installation invites viewers to temporarily “paint” their own artworks on a digital canvas using flashlights from their mobile phones. The installation will also host a series of performances featuring dancers, calligraphers, illustrators and florists, who will interact with the installation creatively and leave their mark on the canvas.

Crafted by a student artist, this installation features a light show simulating water pollutants, such as toxic dyes and untreated sewage to prompt visitors to reflect on the ways humans are polluting water systems. Additionally, the lighting design symbolizes cracks of collapsing icebergs caused by climate change.

This installation features four larger-than-life inflatable sculptures of fruits and vegetables commonly found in households, but with a twist. Depicting “ugly” food, which ends up discarded as waste in the bins despite containing the nutritional value, this artwork challenges stereotypes and prompts the question: “What makes food beautiful?”

Filipinos traveling to Singapore should present their proof of full vaccination (VaxCertPH or BOQ Yellow Card) and fill out a Singapore Arrival card three days before arrival. A pre-departure COVID-19 test is no longer required.