How this French innovation provides holistic care to Pinoys

A French-made wellness device has been added to the roster of wellness solutions of The Farm at San Benito located in Lipa City, Batangas.

This was after the holistic medical facility teamed up with Vital Dome to provide holistic care to its guests. This new addition complements the treatment and nutritional regimens recommended by The Farm’s team of healthcare professionals and holistic wellness experts.

The Vital Dome, patented and manufactured in France, uses Far Infrared Rays (FIRs) generated by carbon panels within the device to give users a sense of relaxation and renewed well-being.

Compared with traditional saunas or massage machines, the device’s FIRs penetrate deep into the skin, accelerating regeneration on a cellular level as it safely raises the body’s core temperature. This enables the body to sweat out toxins and release other impurities to keep one healthy and prevent infections.

According to Vital Dome, the regenerative action of the FIRs reduces internal inflammation which helps in long-term pain management. It may also be used in healthy weight management and body shaping.

The device likewise provides a hands-free experience, assuring the public’s health and safety and boosting consumer confidence in the resort amid the still-prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The French innovation is exclusively distributed in the country by I3

Katherine Alejar CEO and Chief innovator of I3 said they are honored to bring Vital Dome to the wellness resort and partner with them to be part of the resort’s longstanding commitment to helping people with their health and wellness goals,”

“We feel that this partnership will certainly blossom as we share The Farm’s emphasis on seeking optimal wellness through better-considered, non-invasive, and absolutely safe technologies,” she added.

In 2020, The Farm started offering “immune boost” programs amid the then 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) scare in the country.

Siegfried Galang, the resort’s medical consultant and Holistic Health practitioner that year said they are already offering “immune-boost” programs prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 globally.

Apart from the wellness packages, The Farm’s medical treatments also include programs for pain management, mental health, weight management, diabetes prevention, heart health, immune modulation, cellular detoxification, dental hygiene, among others, handled by its licensed doctors, nurses, psychologists, nutritionists and therapists.

The immune modulation program and cellular health program are also seen to reinforce the antibodies, among others.

Galang said the resort is designed to create programs to address “specific health concerns.

It reopened its doors to the public in 2020 and resumed its medical and healthcare services after the government relaxed the restrictions on mobility. —Rosette Adel

