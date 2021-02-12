Rundown: Wellness, sweet treats and dining plans for Valentine’s Day 2021

Do you already have a plan for Valentine’s Day?

Some businesses pushed through with their heart’s day promos for those who wish to celebrate the special day even amid the pandemic.

Nearly a year into quarantine, based on recommendations by the Inter-Agency Task Force Philippines for Emerging Infectious Diseases, large social gatherings are still prohibited and commercial establishments are only required to let a limited number of people inside.

There’s also the threat of the new COVID-19 variants and surge of infections in populated regions such as Metro Manila.

These risks did not stop the public from creatively celebrating the month of love with the usual gift giving season pushing through.

Some businesses became creative with their Valentine’s Day gimmicks while still implementing health and safety protocols.

Here are some gift ideas and things to do for those who does not have any plan for the “love day” yet:

Sweet treats

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, food delivery service Foodpanda is offering well-thought-out gifts for all your loved ones that can be delivered to your doorsteps in 30 minutes.

For the sweet tooth, you may choose from variety of more than 300 confectionery choices from the food delivery service shop’s store partner Candy Corner.

Dining at home

Those who plan on staying at home, on the other hand, can prepare an intimate dinner at home.

The food delivery service’s partner Marks and Spencer’s wide selection of wines, biscuits and cookies, herbal and fruit teas and chocolate and malted beverages can surely win your loved one’s tummy.

If these are not enough for your homemade dinner, goods from Merry Mart, Liana’s and 7-Eleven can also be delivered at home.

Valentine’s ambience

Because home is where the heart is, one can transform it and create a Valentine’s ambience with assorted of household items and relaxing health and wellness products from Human Nature.

Wellness treat

Just a couple of hours from Manila, couples who want to have a healthy yet unforgettable Valentine’s Day may visit a luxury medical resort in Lipa, Batangas.

The Farm at San Benito offers an award-winning couple’s treatment called “Vitality of Hearts” designed to cleanse the body of negative energy and restore vitality.

This four-hour wellness journey will start with acupuncture to release energy blocks, followed by a traditional Filipino couple’s treatment called “Hilot Kasuyo” that strengthens the body’s bio-energy fields, eliminating tiredness, fatigue and disharmony.

‘Dinner under the Stars’

This resort also offers a romantic and healthy dining experience “Dinner Under a Stars” with choices of 5-course vegan menu or a 3-course menu from Pesce (seafood) restaurant. Couples can enjoy this sumptuous dinner with two glasses of wine in a rich jungle romantic setup.

“All these programs are conducted in collaboration with health experts, licensed medical doctors and highly experienced hospitality professionals,” the resort said.

‘K-Dinner in the Sky’ and ‘Love in the Air’

Meanwhile, two theme parks in the country that are now open to the public also have their own Valentine’s Day gimmicks.

Enchanted Kingdom in Sta. Rosa, Laguna offers dinner in the sky at its famed Ferris wheel ride “Wheel of Fate.”

They offer two packages that include a Korean-inspired meal at Wheel of fate, regular passes as well as souvenir masks.

Similarly, Sky Ranch in Baguio City also offers “Love in the Air” from February 12 to 14 where couples can enjoy a romantic dinner date aboard its Ferris wheel “Baguio Eye.”



