Philippines is 3rd best country to have Netflix subscription in the world

For those thinking of renewing their Netflix subscription this month amid the rising cost of basic necessities, this might assuage your guilt.

The Philippines is the third-best country in the world and the best in Southeast Asia to have a Netflix subscription in terms of price and variety of content, according to UK-based price comparison service Uswitch.

Uswitch computed the streaming platform’s cost-per-title in each country by dividing the monthly subscription fee (based on the price of the premium Netflix tier) by the number of available titles on the platform.

Netflix users in the Philippines can choose from 6,425 titles for a monthly cost of P562.93 (€9.88)– the third cheapest in the world – making each movie and TV show cost about P0.085 (€0.0015).

Ranking first on Uswitch’s list is Turkey, which offers fewer available titles than the Philippines but charges the most affordable monthly fee at P281.48 (€4.94). With 4,686 titles, Turkey subscribers essentially pay for each title at about P0.063 (€0.0011).

Subscribers in India get the second-best bang for their buck with 5,858 available titles and a monthly fee of P456.40 (€8.01), placing individual titles at P0.080 (€0.0014).

These figures were based on Google’s real-time exchange rate feature. (€1=56.98)

Check the Uswitch’s full table of the cost-per-title of Netflix in each country:

The best cost-per-title value

The cheapest Netflix subscription