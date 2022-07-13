Factbox: Key nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

July 13, 2022
Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

Best Drama Series

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “Euphoria”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Severance”
  • “Squid Game”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “Succession”
  • “Yellowjackets”

Best Comedy Series

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “Barry”
  • “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
  • “Hacks”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Only Murders In The Building”
  • “What We Do In The Shadows”

Best limited or anthology series

  • “Dopesick”
  • “The Dropout”
  • “Inventing Anna”
  • “Pam & Tommy”
  • “The White Lotus”

Best Comedy Actor

  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Comedy Actress

  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Elle Fanning, “The Great”
  • Issa Rae, “Insecure”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Drama Actor

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Brian Cox, “Succession”
  • Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”
  • Jeremy Strong “Succession”

Best Drama Actress

  • Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”
  • Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
  • Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
  • Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
  • Andrew Garfield, “Under The Banner Of Heaven”
  • Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From A Marriage”
  • Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
  • Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
  • Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie 

  • Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
  • Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
  • Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
  • Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
  • Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
  • Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

—Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Deepa Babington

