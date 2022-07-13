Factbox: Key nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards

Nominations were announced on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television.
Following is a list of nominees in key categories. The awards will be handed out in a televised ceremony in Los Angeles on Sept. 12.
Best Drama Series
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Euphoria”
- “Ozark”
- “Severance”
- “Squid Game”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Succession”
- “Yellowjackets”
Best Comedy Series
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “Barry”
- “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
- “Hacks”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Only Murders In The Building”
- “What We Do In The Shadows”
Best limited or anthology series
- “Dopesick”
- “The Dropout”
- “Inventing Anna”
- “Pam & Tommy”
- “The White Lotus”
Best Comedy Actor
- Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best Comedy Actress
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
- Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
- Elle Fanning, “The Great”
- Issa Rae, “Insecure”
- Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best Drama Actor
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Brian Cox, “Succession”
- Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Jeremy Strong “Succession”
Best Drama Actress
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”
- Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Best Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Colin Firth, “The Staircase”
- Andrew Garfield, “Under The Banner Of Heaven”
- Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From A Marriage”
- Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
- Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”
- Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”
Best Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Toni Collette, “The Staircase”
- Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
- Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”
- Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”
- Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
- Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
