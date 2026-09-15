Factbox: Key winners at the 78th Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards, television’s highest honors, were presented in Los Angeles on Monday. Here are the winners in some of the main categories.

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BEST DRAMA SERIES

“The Pitt”

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Widow’s Bay”

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

“DTF St. Louis”

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

BEST ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

BEST ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

BOB HOPE HUMANITARIAN AWARD

Michael J. Fox

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by Howard Goller