Dog pageant for aspins? PAWS opens call for ‘Ginoo at Binibining Aspin 2022’

Aspins or native Filipino dogs can be show dogs too!

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society opened a call for aspins who can join a pageant called “Ginoo at Binibining Aspin 2022” to be held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on Sunday, August 21.

PAWS released the mechanics and the qualifications for the pet pageant on Facebook.

“Ipagmalaki natin sa buong mundo ang kagandahan ng sariling atin. Sino ang tatanghaling pinakamagandang hayop sa balat ng lupa at kokoranahan bilang GINOO AT BINIBINING ASPIN 2022?” the organization said.

PAWS also accompanied the announcement with adorable photos of native dogs in their Filipiniana outfits.

In the mechanics, PAWS stated that furbabies will be judged based on their outfits.

Each contestant will also have his or her solo moment to model or showcase the costume he or she is wearing.

“Contestants must be dressed in their best Filipiniana outfits. The design of the outfit can reflect or be inspired by any region in the Philippines,” the organization said.

“Contestants will all be given their solo moment onstage to model their outfits and showcase them to the panel of judges. Outfits will be judged on creativity, execution and overall impact,” it added.

Furparents who will go up on stage with their pets should also wear attires that will match or complement their pets’ clothing.

“Handlers who will go up onstage with the contestants are encouraged to also dress up to complement their aspin’s outfit or if not, please wear outfits that are colored red, white or blue to sync with the event colors,” PAWS said.

Winning male dog will be named “Ginoong Aspin” while the winning female dog will be hailed “Binibining Aspin.”

Moreover, each winner will also bag a special prize package from PAWS’ sponsors and an overnight stay at the Acuaverde Beach Resort in Laiya in Batangas.

Who can join the aspin pageant?

To join, aspin parents have to pre-register their pets via this link: NAD 2022 – National Aspin Day Registration (google.com).

There’s also a P250 registration fee. This amount will go to the medical care of rescued native dogs in the PAWS’ facility.

The following are the eligibility requirements for potential aspin participants:

All native dogs or mixed breed dogs of any age can join the competition.

Dog participants must be put on a leash at all times throughout the event.

Contestants must be healthy and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The contestant’s vaccination card must be brought to the event. This will be checked at the entrance.

The dog must also be friendly to people and to other dogs.

If the dog is a female aspin, ensure that she is not in heat.

The animal welfare organization stated that it has the right to disqualify aspins who display any form of aggressive behavior or do not meet the requirements mentioned in the post.

“The organizer has the right to disqualify a contestant if he or she displays aggressive behavior, health issues, has no updated vaccination card, or is in heat,” PAWS said.

This competition is part of PAWS’ annual celebration of National Aspin Day.