Rundown: Martial Law films you can watch on Ninoy Aquino Day 2022

A network of alternative media will stream films about Martial Law and the Marcos family for free during Ninoy Aquino Day on August 21.

Altermidya, a national network of independent and progressive media, will launch an event called “AlternaTV: Ang Katotohanan” for the free screening of these movies.

This will be held at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, a memorial park in Quezon City that honors the martyrs and heroes during the Martial Law regime.

The schedule of the films was released via Altermidya’s social media.

“Ang film showing na ito ay BUONG ARAW at LIBRE PARA SA LAHAT! Kasabay ito ng iba’t ibang aktibidad na gaganapin sa Bantayog sa pangunguna ng [email protected] Network bilang 30-araw na lang ay gugunitain na rin ang ika-50 taon mula nang ipinataw ang Martial Law sa Pilipinas,” Altermidya said.

“Tara sa Sunday! Magsisimula ang film showing oras na 10am at tuloy-tuloy hanggang 4:30pm. Kitakits!” it added.

🎥 LIBRENG PELIKULA SA BANTAYOG NG MGA BAYANI 🎥 Sa darating na Linggo, August 21, maglulunsad ang Altermidya ng AlternaTV: Ang Katotohanan sa mga Marcos at Martial Law sa Bantayog ng mga Bayani! pic.twitter.com/UXrzIaaQm7 — AlterMidya (@altermidya) August 17, 2022

The following films and documentaries will be featured on that day:

The Kingmaker by Lauren Greenfield

Ang mga Alingawngaw sa Panahon ng Pagpapasya by Hector Barreto Calma

Portraits of Mosquito Press by JL Burgos

Liway by Kip Oebanda

Edjop by Alternative Horizon

He Never Wrote 30 by Kadao Productions

Ninoy Aquino Day on August 21 of every year has been an annual non-working holiday in the Philippines by virtue of Republic Act 2956.

Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo signed it into law in 2004.

This law commemorates the death anniversary of former Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., considered a democracy icon along with his wife late President Corazon “Cory” Aquino.

Aquino was a major opposition figure and political rival of late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. who declared Martial Law in September 1972.

The late statesman was also among the first to be arrested following the declaration. However, he continued to resist Marcos’ dictatorship and fought to restore the country’s democracy.

Aquino’s assassination at the now-Ninoy Aquino International Airport sparked the movement that will later pave the way to topple Marcos’ rule through the historical People Power Revolution.

Prior to being a senator, he served in key political positions in Tarlac—mayor of Concepcion town, provincial vice governor and provincial governor.

RELATED: As #NinoyisNotAHero trends, Filipinos dismiss claims seeking to discredit Aquino’s legacy