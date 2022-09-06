PSA: Nueva Ecija has its own tourism, directory mobile app for visitors

Tourists can now explore Nueva Ecija with convenience through its own mobile application.

A mobile app called “Nueva Ecija Tourism Application” or NETA was recently promoted on Facebook to boost tourism in the Rice Granary of the Philippines.

A Facebook user and a resident of the province posted screenshots that showed the app’s features on the platform.

“Finally, Nueva Ecija Tourism has an official APP!! You will see every hotel and resort, restaurant, pasalubong ideas, and agri-tourism in Nueva Ecija. Future visitors will spend less time figuring out where to go and what to do,” the Facebook user said.

The post has since garnered 748 reactions, 49 comments and 1,200 shares on Facebook.

Nueva Ecija Gov. Aurelio Umali and the Provincial Tourism Office launched the app on Sept. 2 last year, in line with the province’s 125th-anniversary celebration.

The app’s launch was announced to the public via the Facebook page of Nueva Ecija Tourism. It was initially only available to Android users.

“The mobile application features the refreshed ‘𝐍𝐮𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐄𝐜𝐢𝐣𝐚, 𝐍𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠’ branding and showcases the different tourism destinations and sites, accommodation establishments, pasalubong products, and many more!” the post reads.

NETA serves as the province’s official digital tourism brochure and directory.

It is developed and managed by Nueva Ecija’s tourism office and provincial government.

“NETA features the fresh and modern tourism branding of the province, highlighted by the tagline ‘Nueva Ecija, Never Ending’,” the promotional graphic reads.

Based on Nueva Ecija’s official website, the app can now be downloaded on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The app contains six “marks” or categories that visitors can choose based on the activity they wish to do in Nueva Ecija.

These are the following: