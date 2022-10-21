Family fiesta: Filipino faves grilled meats offered in one bundle

Can’t decide which beloved Filipino grilled meats you want to order?

A fast food chain is now offering a family fiesta food bundle where you can have chicken inasal, pork barbecue, and grilled liempo at once.

“Mang Inasal Family Fiesta brings together all our Ihaw-Sarap favorites na pang-Salu-Salo,” said Mike Castro, Mang Inasal Business Unit Head.

“Whether you’re Team Chicken Inasal, Team Pork, or Team’ kahit ano,’ the package has something for everyone to enjoy!” he added.

For chicken inasal lovers, there is the all-chicken inasal bundle which has six pieces of chicken paa and a platter of Java rice.

Those who prefer pork may enjoy the all-pork bundle with two pieces of grilled liempo, eight pieces of pork barbecue, and a Java rice platter.

If you cannot decide between pork and chicken, you can have both types of meat in one bundle.

The chicken inasal and pork barbecue bundle comprises three pieces of chicken inasal paa, six pieces of pork barbecue, and a java rice platter.

Another option is the chicken inasal and grilled liempo bundle, which has four pieces of chicken inasal paa and two pieces of grilled liempo, and a platter of java rice.

These food bundles offered by Mang Inasal start at P709, which is perfect for four to six people.