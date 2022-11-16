It’s the season of giving: Colorful Christmas card set brings back ‘Paskong Pinoy’

Who says Christmas cards are out of fashion?

Pinoys can help vulnerable children by availing of limited-edition heartwarming Holiday cards by the United Nation‘s children’s agency featuring a national artist’s artwork.

UNICEF Philippines said that it showcased the artwork of late National Artist and master cartoonist Larry Alcala in its colorful sets of cards embodying the spirit of generosity and community — both hallmarks of Filipino culture.

The “Remembering the Joy of Paskong Pinoy” card set showcases the artist’s iconic work from his “Slice of Life” cartoons.

The card captures unique Pinoy moments, such as illustrations of homes decorated with light-filled parols, bibingka and puto bumbong stalls greeting Simbang Gabi attendees and images of joyous and laughing children making merry during their favorite time of the year.

According to the organization, it wants to “capture the color and spirit of one of the longest Christmas celebrations in the world,” which is in the Philippines.

“When you give the gift of a UNICEF Christmas card, you not only bring a smile to your family or friends, you also give the gift of health and well-being to children in the Philippines,” Carli Snyman, UNICEF Philippines’ chief of fundraising, said.

Ana Alcala, the granddaughter of Larry, said that the project “brings together so many things about his legacy.”

“As a cartoonist, his work has been one of the most accessible forms of Philippine art, enjoyed by people of all ages, from all walks of life,” she said.

“So many people have shared to me their childhood memories of looking through lolo’s ‘Slice of Life’ in the Sunday paper, and I’m so happy that with these Christmas cards, a new generation of children will not only enjoy his work but also benefit from the proceeds of this fundraising,” Ana added.

Proceeds from the cards will go towards UNICEF’s initiatives to help vulnerable children get better access to education, nutrition, immunization and support in emergencies.