Going digital: Where to bet on sports in Philippines

Filipinos inarguably love sports, especially basketball and boxing.

“Their [Filipinos] love for sports goes beyond fandom. ‘Di nga lang siya fandom for some, parang naging way of life na rin siya,” SportsPlus spokesperson and longtime radio jock Sam YG said.

This interest even extended to sports betting, whether in a small-scale basketball game in the town, PBA leagues, or Manny Pacquiao‘s match.

With the development of technology, sports betting has also gone digital.

One of the platforms for sports betting is SportsPlus, which just launched this month.

This Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation-accredited mobile sportsbook site allows users to enjoy NBA, UFC, Premier League, and NFL, among others.

This site runs on any standard mobile web browser.

SportsPlus also offers quick registration for all players aged 21 and above, after which players can start betting on their favorites for as low as P100. Users may also conveniently cash in and cash out funds using Gcash.