500YOC coffee table book now available at CBCP Secretariat

The General Secretariat of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines is now accepting orders for the commemorative coffee table book on the 500 Years of Christianity in the country.

Titled “Gifted to Give,” the book is a project of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Social Communications in partnership with Radio Veritas Asia and Radio Veritas 846.

Launched last Sept. 28, the 142-page book documents and highlights the milestones of the continuing journey of the Church in the Philippines from the very beginning.

It also comes in five parts: Colonization and Christianization; Piety and Identity; War and Sovereignty; Democracy and Service; and Faith and Modernization.

The book’s cover features the coat-of-arms of the 86 ecclesiastical jurisdiction in the Philippines along with the official logo of the 500 YOC celebration.

The coffee table book is available at the CBCP headquarters located on 470 Gen. Luna Street in Intramuros, Manila at ₱1,700, excluding freight expenses.

For orders and inquiries, you may contact the CBCP Secretariat at mobile number 0917-169-0122 or email [email protected]