Factbox: Key nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe awards

By
Danielle Broadway and Lisa Richwine via Reuters
-
December 13, 2022 - 10:49 AM
171
A person works on the stage before the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations announcement in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. December 12, 2022. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

LOS ANGELES— Nominations for the annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday. Winners will be announced Jan. 10 in a televised ceremony on Comcast Corp’s <CMCSA.O> NBC.

The broadcaster dropped the Globes telecast last year after a Los Angeles Times investigation highlighted the organization’s ethical and financial failures and revealed that none of the then-87 members were Black.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

Movies

Best drama

  • “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • “Elvis”
  • “The Fabelmans”
  • “Tar”
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

Best comedy or musical

  • “Babylon”
  • “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
  • “Triangle of Sadness”

Best actor, Drama

  • Austin Butler, “Elvis”
  • Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
  • Hugh Jackman, “The Son”
  • Bill Nighy, “Living”
  • Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection”

Best actress, Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, “Tar”
  • Olivia Colman, “Empire Of Light”
  • Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
  • Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
  • Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

Best actor, Comedy or musical 

  • Diego Calva, “Babylon”
  • Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery”
  • Adam Driver, “White Noise”
  • Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best actress, Comedy or musical 

  • Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”
  • Margot Robbie, “Babylon”
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”
  • Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”
  • Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best director

  • James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”
  • Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”
  • Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best animated film

  • “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
  • “Inu-Oh”
  • “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
  • “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
  • “Turning Red”

Best non-English language film 

  • “All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)
  • “Argentina, 1985” (Argentina)
  • “Close” (Belgium/France/Netherlands)
  • “Decision to Leave” (South Korea)
  • “RRR” (India)

Best screenplay

  • Todd Field, “Tar”
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheindert, “Everything Everwhere All At Once”
  • Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
  • Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”
  • Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Television

Best TV drama series

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “The Crown”
  • “House of the Dragon”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Severance”

Best TV comedy/musical series

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Wednesday”

Best actor, TV drama

  • Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
  • Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”
  • Diego Luna, “Andor”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best actress, TV drama

  • Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”
  • Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”
  • Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”
  • Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best actor, TV comedy/musical

  • Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

  • Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
  • Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
  • Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”
  • Jenna Ortega,“Wednesday”
  • Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

  • “Black Bird”
  • “Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
  • “The Dropout”
  • “Pam & Tommy”
  • “The White Lotus”

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR