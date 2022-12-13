Factbox: Key nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe awards

Nominations for the annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Monday. Winners will be announced Jan. 10 in a televised ceremony on Comcast Corp’s <CMCSA.O> NBC.

The broadcaster dropped the Globes telecast last year after a Los Angeles Times investigation highlighted the organization’s ethical and financial failures and revealed that none of the then-87 members were Black.

Following is a list of nominees in key categories:

Movies

Best drama

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Tar”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Best comedy or musical

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Triangle of Sadness”

Best actor, Drama

Austin Butler, “Elvis”

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Hugh Jackman, “The Son”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Best actress, Drama

Cate Blanchett, “Tar”

Olivia Colman, “Empire Of Light”

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Best actor, Comedy or musical

Diego Calva, “Babylon”

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives out Mystery”

Adam Driver, “White Noise”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu”

Best actress, Comedy or musical

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Margot Robbie, “Babylon”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Best director

James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Best animated film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Inu-Oh”

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Best non-English language film

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Germany)

"Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

“Close” (Belgium/France/Netherlands)

“Decision to Leave” (South Korea)

“RRR” (India)

Best screenplay

Todd Field, “Tar”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheindert, “Everything Everwhere All At Once”

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans”

Television

Best TV drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Best TV comedy/musical series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Wednesday”

Best actor, TV drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best actress, TV drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best actor, TV comedy/musical

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenna Ortega,“Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Black Bird”

“Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

—Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker