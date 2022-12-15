Christmas at the country club: Leisure facility in QC offers gourmet meals, gift of experiences to Pinoys

Pinoys can spend a meaningful Christmas with their loved ones without going to several places.

A leisure facility is offering edible gifts and a myriad of experiences that a family or a group of friends can enjoy for the Holidays.

Tivoli Royale Country Club shared that Filipinos can satisfy their loved one’s cravings by letting them enjoy the following:

Baked treats and gourmet hampers

Assorted gourmet cookies in green tea matcha, dark chocolate truffle and cashew peanut butter

Homemade almond banana bread with balanced sweetness, moisture and density

Panettone Bread soaked in brandy and studded with candied citrus peels

Premium Harper filled with bread with cookies, bottle gourmet treats, homemade bagoong, chili garlic sauce, herb garlic cream cheese and anchovies in olive oil

Party-ready platters and set meals

Party-ready set meals and carefully selected home-cooked dishes by executive chef Jonnel Roxas

Gourmet Feels package: Includes pot roast beef with wild mushrooms, zesty lemon chicken, classic carbonara, leek potato gratin, steamed rice and classic creme brulee

“Buchon” pork belly with its flavorful crunch

Callos alla Madrileña with its soul-warming dish of Spanish origins

Chicken inasal with java rice with upgraded taste, texture and portion size from fast food varieties

Blue fin tuna and kani baked sushi with generous spread of garlic cream cheese in between mayonnaise

Gift of experiences

Learn the art of fencing

Enjoy pickleball, the fastest-growing sport with clinically proven benefits for the brain

Enjoy Day Pass privileges (access to club swimming pool, gym, locker, sauna and steam room with food and beverages credits)

Enjoy one-year membership (full access to gym

and fitness center, pool, game center and four levels of sports and recreation with events facilities)

The country club’s refreshed facilities and food and beverage offerings are said to be at par with a five-star hotel.

Pinoys can visit it and avail of its offerings for the Holidays at Yakal Street in Tivoli Royale Subdivision, Quezon City.

Other information abouts its offerings are indicated on its website, Facebook or Instagram pages. The country club’s membership manager may also be reached via 0917-708-1445.

