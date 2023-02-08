A preview of blogger’s fully-automated ‘smart home’ in Philippines

Having a “smart home” where most of the appliances are powered by the internet is now possible in the Philippines.

Globe Telecom last week showcased the home of blogger Nicole Syjuco as a fully-automated house using its Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) technology.

Syjuco on January 31 welcomed the press into her residence in Muntinlupa City for a tour.

A team from Globe At Home, a subsidiary of Globe, accompanied Syjuco to showcase the different appliances that can be controlled through a voice command.

The voice command is made possible by Amazon Alexa or Alexa, a virtual assistant technology.

The tour featured the Syjuco family’s kitchen, bathroom, office, living room and al fresco space and the smart devices they are using. All of these areas are powered by Globe’s FTTR technology and controlled through Alexa.

Up to 122 devices were also connected by this system, which is also known as the “internet of things.”

Here are some smart devices powered by the new tech:

Investopedia defines a smart home as “a convenient home setup where appliances and devices can be automatically controlled remotely from anywhere with an internet connection using a mobile or [another networked device].”

Tech Target defines the internet of things (IoT) as “a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs).”

Globe promoted FTTR as the IoT technology that offers the ability to power an entire house with WiFi 6 coverage.

The house will have a primary hub and four different satellites. This setup will then eliminate “dead spots” in remote spaces, thick multiple concrete walls, rooms and floors.

Moreover, Globe also guarantees a speed of 1 Gbps (gigabytes per second), touted as the first in the Philippines, throughout the customer’s abode.

Raymond Policarpio, vice president of Globe At Home Brand management, said that Globe hopes to usher in a “new age of connectivity” to its customers through “intelligent homes.”

“As we usher in a new age of connectivity through intelligent homes to make our daily lives more convenient and energy-efficient, a fast internet connection is crucial. The introduction of FTTR through our GFiber Unli plans will further elevate the Filipinos’ digital lifestyle at home as it allows them to enjoy brand-new immersive life experiences–more seamless as we move into Gigabit Homes,” said Policarpio.

FTTR technology provides the following:

Up to 128 connected devices

More WiFi coverage

Simultaneous tasks of virtual meetings, streaming movies and playing online games without lag

Interested customers can check out and avail of the different plans for Globe’s FTTR technology here Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) – Globe At Home.