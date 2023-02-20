Reddit is Pinoys’ ‘most visited website’ if Google, Meta, YouTube ruled out

Did you know that Filipinos are fans of Reddit?

This was what a Lithunua-based web hosting provider found in its report ranking the most visited website in every country as of December 2022.

Hostinger.com identified and mapped “the most visited website in every country around the world.”

It ruled out Facebook and YouTube since they would predictably “dominate the results,” as well as search engines “to discount ‘middle-man visits.'”

To trace the next top website in every country, Hostinger pulled the online ranking data from Semrush‘s Open Trends report and utilized its “All Industries” section and specific popular categories such as “Newspapers,” “Banking,” “Apparel and Fashion,” and “Food and Beverages.”

It also excluded global dominant sites such as YouTube, Facebook, and Google, as well as search engines like Yahoo, Baidu, DuckDuckGo, Naver and Yandex “to level the playing field.”

The web hosting provider counted out adult, betting, illegal streaming or downloading services, and malicious websites in the ranking.

It similarly excluded information if “any of the data value was missing,” “the Main Traffic Source was Social, Referral, or Paid,” and if “Year-Over-Year and Month-Over-Month figures were unrealistic.”

To discover the top website visited in each country with at least one million internet users, Hostinger filtered the data collected in June 2022.

On its resulting map, Reddit.com emerged as the “most visited website” in the Philippines.

It was similar for Canada and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Reddit ranked fifth among the top five most visited websites.

Reddit is a social news aggregation, content rating and discussion website.

Wikipedia.org was the most visited in 49 countries, followed by Twitter.com in 10 countries. Amazon.com or Amazon.co.uk topped in four countries while football website Koora.com had the most regular visitors in four other countries.

Hostinger concluded that Wikipedia “takes the crown as the most visited website,” adding that the world “seemingly has a deep thirst for knowledge.”

The result for the Philippines surprised some Pinoy internet users who thought Reddit.com wouldn’t get a mention among their fellow Filipinos.

“Interesting ‘yung Reddit sa PH. As a marketer, I use it a lot for research. Now it makes me wonder gaano kaya karaming Pinoys ang mga naka-interact ko na dun haha,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Surprised to learn that Reddit is *this* popular in the Philippines,” another Pinoy tweeted with a thinking face emoji.

“This is unprecedented for Phil [Philippines] lol,” wrote a different Filipino.

A Pinoy speculated that it could be related to Reddit having similarities with Pinoy Exchange, a 24-year-old online forum dedicated to users talking about topics relevant to Filipinos around the world.

“Reddit is kinda like peak PEx era too where each subforum (or even thread) is like a subreddit with its own community. So we had a precedent for Pinoys being more engaged on this type of online social forum,” he tweeted.

Alternative results

On the other hand, according to Semrush’s Traffic Analysis Tool as of January 2023, the most visited website in the Philippines is Google.com, followed by YouTube.com, and comics destination asurascans.com.

It is then followed by Facebook.com, Lazada.com.ph, and manganato.com.

Meanwhile, one of the most popular Reddit communities among Filipinos is r/Philippines which has 983,000 members. It describes itself as a “subreddit for the Philippines and all things Filipino.”

Other communities for Pinoys are r/catsofrph, r/Coronavirus_PH, r/FilmClubPH, r/PHBookClub, r/trese, r/TinderPH, r/phclassifieds, r/AskPH, r/FreelancePH, r/InternetPH, r/ParanormalPH, r/phcareers, and r/ShopeePH, among others.

Reddit has a massive collection of forums where users, called “Redditors,” can share news or content and comment on other users’ posts.

Its communities are called “subreddits” which cover different topics.

For example, r/nba is devoted to talking about the National Basketball Association, while r/trese discusses the Pinoy comic book series and its Netflix show.