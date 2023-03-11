Search for exceptional visual artists: Metrobank Art and Design Excellence competition returns for 39th edition

Young aspiring artists now have the opportunity to jumpstart their careers through the latest edition of the Metrobank Art and Design Excellence (MADE) Competition.

Now on its 39th edition, the MADE Competition is once again searching for exceptional new visual artists.

The Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI), the philanthropic arm of the Metropolitan Bank (Metrobank), has been fostering visual artists in the country through this art contest over the years.

MADE programs have also served as “a great venue where art is used as a tool to stir conversations and challenge actions for national transformation.”

The theme this year is “Connect: Stronger Ties, Bolder Strides.”

In a statement, MBFI said that it hopes to invite and encourage artists to be more courageous in taking new opportunities that could amp up their hidden potential.

“Through this, we also strive to bridge young artists with the art community and provide them with the support system that they need in their journey towards reaching their dreams,” the foundation said.

MBFI said that the initiative was pushed through even at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, it received 701 entries. The following year, it got 537 entries from young artists.

How to get in

The MADE competition comprises the following programs:

2023 MADE Painting Recognition Program

To join, applicants should be Filipino citizens between 18 and 35 years old. They should be 18 years old as of March 31 and 35 years as of September 21.

Each painting, meanwhile, has to be an original artwork that is “conceptualized and executed by the entrant.”

Check out the rest of the details here 2023 MADE Painting Competition: Guidelines by Metrobank Art and Design Excellence (MADE) – Issuu.

2023 MADE Sculpture Recognition Program

This program is open to all Filipino citizens who are 18 years old as of March 31 and 50 years old as of September 21. Applicants should also not have won in previous MADE Sculpture competitions.

The rest of the contest’s details can be accessed here: 2023 MADE Sculpture Competition: Guidelines by Metrobank Art and Design Excellence (MADE) – Issuu.

The deadline for both sculpture and painting entries is on March 31.

Those who wish to join must fill out the digital form that can be accessed here: About Metrobank Art & Design Excellence » Metrobank Foundation (mbfoundation.org.ph).

Requirements for submission, meanwhile, should be submitted to [email protected].

Each awardee for the painting program will receive the following:

P350,000 worth of cash incentive

Support for the awardee’s artistic development initiative

Scholarship to the Linangan Art Residency worth P150,000

Each awardee for the sculpture program, on the other hand, will receive P500,000 worth of cash incentive.