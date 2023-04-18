Create the ‘Universal Look’! Miss Universe makeup artist to teach Pinoys this May

Filipino makeup enthusiasts and artists are invited to join a workshop class to create the “Miss Universe” look.

Andres Felipe, a celebrity makeup artist known for his work with the Miss Universe Organization, is coming to the Philippines to conduct a “master class” workshop.

Andres will share his signature “Universal Look” technique with Filipinos on May 7.

Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) on April 16 announced that this exciting workshop will also be showcasing his own makeup line, MUBA Cosmetics.

“Are you a makeup enthusiast looking to enhance your skills and learn from the best in the business? MUBA Cosmetics’ upcoming workshop is in the Philippines! Join us for an exclusive Master Class taught by world-class instructor, known internationally for his work with the Miss Universe organization, Andres Felipe!” MUPH said.

“Discover the secrets behind his signature ‘Universal Look’ technique. Get a chance to become a part of the MUBA Family, joining a community of talented and passionate artists from around the world,” the organization said.

To encourage more Filipino aspiring artists, MUPH is offering a discounted rate for the class. This promotion runs until April 30.

The local franchise of the Miss Universe pageant further went on: “Don’t miss out on this incredible deal – scan the barcode now to secure your spot and take your makeup skills to the next level with MUBA Cosmetics.”

Andres’ brand has been the official Miss Universe cosmetics sponsor for years.

MUBA Cosmetics has also featured Philippine bets in its official Miss Universe photoshoot for the past three years. These are Celeste Cortesi, Beatrice Gomez and Rabiya Mateo.

It promotes itself as a company that produces vegan and cruelty-free makeup.

Thirty-eight candidates are vying for the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 crown to succeed Celeste, thus will represent the country in the upcoming edition of the world’s most prestigious beauty competition.

To be hosted by Alden Richards and Xian Lim, the coronation night will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on May 13.

