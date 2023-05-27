Need for speed: LEGO toy vehicles to add to your collection

Cars and motorbike lovers of all ages are in for a treat with LEGO Vehicles set.

From iconic cars and motorbikes seen in films such as “The Fast and The Furious,” “Need for Speed” and the upcoming “Gran Turismo,” kids who love race cars and serious hobbyists may enjoy the miniature version of their favorite cars in the form of Lego.

This month, Lego is promoting seven vehicle sets with in-store caravan events all over Metro Manila.

The following replicas of iconic cars from all over pop culture are featured in the line-up of vehicle sets.

Buyers of Lego vehicle sets may take home 30655 Forklift and 30343 McLaren Elva gift sets until May 31.

On the other hand, Lego branded water bottles and the 30342 Lamborghini Huracan set will be given as gifts with purchase at the Lego Certified Store this month.

To those who are looking for toy vehicle gifts or anyone who wants to be transported to an auto haven, they may visit LEGO Certified Store, Toys R Us, Toy Kingdom, and Toy Kingdom Express stores this month. You may enjoy building with blocks and bricks, have your photos taken and shop at the store of your choice.

—Rosette Adel