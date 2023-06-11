‘Thank you, Manila!’: Highlights of Chris Hemsworth, Sam Hargrave’s PH visit for ‘Extraction 2’ Global Tour

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth was nothing but thankful as he wrapped up his visit to the Philippines early this week.

Chris, who plays Tyler Rake in Netflix’s “Extraction 2,” and director Sam Hargrave were in Manila this week for the Asia Pacific premiere of their newest action thriller film.

In separate social media posts, Chris, a first-time visitor of the country, shared moments during his stay in the nation’s capital where he and Sam were welcomed by celebrities, press, influencers from other parts of Asia as well as their Filipino fans.

First leg of the #Extraction2 press tour done. Thank you Manila and all the fans! pic.twitter.com/VkRZPv2ur3 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 8, 2023

For the first leg of the “Extraction 2” global tour, Chris and Sam graced a two-day program which included a press conference, red carpet premiere for the film as well as fan meet and media interviews from June 5 to 6.

The two, who are both first timers in the Philippines, got to experience Filipinos’ warm hospitality when they met over 800 fans at the SM Mall of Asia.

Chris and Sam gamely stepped out of the red carpet and interacted with fans who are cheering for them. Before the meet and greet event, they spent time signing posters and taking photographs with Filipino fans.

A lucky Filipino fan also got a chance to take a photo with the stars on stage and able to hug them.

Aside from fans, Filipino and regional celebrities also graced the red carpet and supported the film.

Among those spotted were Kapuso stars Alden Richards, Kris Bernal, Miguel Tanfelix, Ysabel Ortega, Rayver and Rodjun Cruz, Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay, as well as Alodia Gosiengfiao and her husband Christopher Quimbo, among many others.

Miss Universe Vietnam 2018 H’Hen Nie also attended the red carpet event.

Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Tirso Cruz III also supported the “Extraction 2” premiere.

Spotted at the #Extraction2 red carpet were Kapuso stars Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay as well as gaming star Alodia Gosiengfiao Quimbo (@AlodiaAlmira) and husband Christopher Quimbo. #TylerRakeLives#Extraction2PH@Netflix_PH @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/CT1eSK5AQ2 — Rosette Adel (@rosette_adel) June 6, 2023

Chris and Sam expressed gratitude for the warm welcome they received from Filipino fans as well as their support for their latest film, a sequel to one of the most watched films on Netflix.

“Thank you so much for all your support and love for the first film. We appreciate your enthusiasm and excitement for the second one. We wouldn’t be here without you,” Chris said.

During the press conference, the two stars said that the public may look forward to heart-stopping stunts that were also teased in the film’s trailer.

RECAP: Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave kicked off the #Extraction2 Global Tour with a fan and film event at the SM MOA on Monday evening. #TylerRakeLives#Extraction2PH @Netflix_PH @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/J7qooykPrm — Rosette Adel (@rosette_adel) June 6, 2023

The film director described the sequel of “Extraction” to be “even bigger, larger and more exciting.”

“Probably one of the craziest things we did in ‘Extraction 2’ was land a helicopter on a moving train,” Chris said during the press conference. “We look at each other and we say how can we push each other to do something we will be proud of 10 years from now and try to make it something memorable for the fans,” Sam said.

They also shared that Chris was literally lit on fire eight times for the film.

“I enjoyed lighting Chris Hemsworth on fire. That was the most rewarding part,” the director said.

Chris shared that he and 300 extras wore a jacket with flammable liquid that was lit for some action-packed scenes. He added that this was also seen in the trailer as well as the promotional photos.

“It’s a great responsibility to be lit on fire and to put it out,” he quipped.

The Australian actor told the press that he prepared more for this film as he is no longer young and had to do more preparations.

“Extraction 2” which will see the return of Chris’ character, Tyler, will be premiering on Netflix on June 16.

In an Instagram post, Chris shared that he and some cast members are in Madrid, Spain for the second leg of the global tour.

