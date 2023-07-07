‘Insidious: The Red Door’s’ opening hits two records in one go

In just a day, “Insidious: The Red Door” broke not just one, but two records in the Philippines.

Following its opening day last July 5, the fifth “Insidious” film grossed P33,141,456, landing the top one spot in the highest-grossing first-day release among this year’s films and among all horror films in Philippine cinematic history.

Many viewers braved the horror film’s midnight screening in various cinemas, resulting in long lines outside theaters.

all these people for insidious midnight screening 😭 pic.twitter.com/3x5n4kr3ty — ae (@winkoniverse) July 4, 2023

Directed by Patrick Wilson, “Insidious: The Red Door” concludes the “Insidious” franchise with a deeper venture into The Further, a dark realm of evil entities, to lull the Lambert family’s demons.

The horror franchise began in 2010 with “Insidious” under the direction of James Wan.

