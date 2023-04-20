Trailer for final chapter of ‘Insidious’ now out

Columbia Pictures just released the trailer for “Insidious: The Red Door,” the final chapter of the blockbuster horror franchise.

The movie is set to drop in cinemas in July.

Its trailer, which teases the end of the terrifying saga, has so far garnered 343,344 views, as of writing.

For the upcoming film, the Lambert family’s dark secrets will be unlocked.

To put the demons to rest, Josh Lambert, portrayed by Patrick Wilson, and college-aged Dalton, played by Ty Simpkins, must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

Viewers can expect the return of the original cast of “Insidious.”

These include Wilson, Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor and Lin Shaye. It also stars Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Wilson will be making his directorial debut.

“Insidious: The Red Door” is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. It is directed with the screenplay written by Scott Teems from a story by Whannell, based on characters created by Whannell.

The film is distributed by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. —Rosette Adel