Why pet owners are encouraged to bring pets to vet regularly

A popular pet service company raised awareness of the importance of taking fur babies to the veterinarian regularly in an event dedicated to pet lovers.

An executive from Royal Canin, an international company for pet food and services, explained this to pet owners at a luncheon that was held at the Somerset Millennium Makati on Thursday, July 12.

Gerard Poa, Royal Canin Philippines’ country head, shared that while Filipinos love pets, some of them overlook their pets’ needs.

“More and more Filipinos are embracing the joys of owning a pet. However, we’ve realized that being animal lovers is not enough. We have observed that some pet owners unintentionally overlook their pets’ needs and fall short in providing proper care,” Poa said.

Citing data from Rakuten Insight in 2021, Filipinos are among the highest number of pet owners in Asia.

The study also showed that the Philippines topped Asian countries in dog ownership at 67%, while Pinoy cat owners are only 43%.

Despite this overall love, experts in Royal Canin said that only 22% of dogs and cats were given opportunities to be checked up by veterinarians.

For accessible pet healthcare, the company earlier launched an initiative called Take or Bring Your Pet to the Vet that offered free checkups and care kits for pet dogs and cats.

Celebrity pet owners Audrey Miles, Gretchen Fullido, Alora Sasam and other personalities also joined in the commitment to making sure that their pets live a healthy and nutritious lifestyle.

Royal Canin also encourages patrons to download its Royal Canin Club, a loyalty mobile application, to earn points for rewards that include free veterinary care for their fur babies.

“At Royal Canin, we believe that pets make our world better and in return, we make a better world for pets. By offering each cat and dog the best possible nutrition and combining our expertise in tailored nutrition with educational and engaging initiatives, we strive to empower more Filipino pet parents with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions for their pets’ well-being,” Poa said.

Royal Canin is known for its food for pets and cats that is tailored according to different breeds, sizes and life stages.

The pet food brand also says its products are rooted in scientific research.

More details about their tailored nutrition approach can be viewed on its website: Tailored nutrition | Royal Canin.