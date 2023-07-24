How Filipino culture walked the SONA red carpet

The Filipino culture weaved into classic Filipiniana outfits made its way to the red carpet at Batasang Pambansa Complex with modern twists, bringing the old and new together.

Surviving from centuries-old designs, the Filipiniana dress was seen thriving before the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday

Here are some noteworthy looks:

Wearing a translucent camisa with bell-shaped sleeves atop a banig-infused dress, Sen. Risa Hontiveros walked the red carpet with a regal ensemble. Beneath its seemingly simple facade are the hands of women Lumban weavers, to which she pays tribute.

Meanwhile, a banig-inspired jumpsuit with butterfly sleeves was worn by fashion icon Heart Evangelista, wife of Sen. Chiz Escudero during the opening ceremony at the Senate.

A white textured Filipiniana with red flower prints, draped over by cream layers and patterns was worn by Emmeline Aglipay, wife of Sen. Mark Villar. Its butterfly sleeves were covered with refined strands of fabric.

Cream and lilac flower cut-outs were also used to adorn a Filipiniana dress worn by Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano, adding dainty details to the piece.

Although SONA highlights the national issues discussed by the president, there is no doubt that it also became a platform to flaunt Filipino culture and heritage.