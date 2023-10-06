‘True Philippine Ghost Stories’ returns with new volume this October

The cult horror book series is returning with a new book this October.

Publisher PSICOM Publishing Incorporation or PSICOM announced that a new volume of the “True Philippine Ghost Stories (TPGS)” will be released in bookstores this month, just in time for Halloween.

PSICOM will also reprint the first ten volumes of “TGPS” as part of the relaunch.

“The long-awaited comeback of the best-selling series, True Philippine Ghost Stories is finally coming this October,” it said.

“Reprint of the first 10 books of the original series will be available at National Book Store and in our online stores. A new volume will also be launched at the same time,” it further added.

In a previous post, PSICOM also posted photos of the covers of its first ten “TPGS” titles as a “flashback” to its readers.

“Taking a trip down memory lane with a cover gallery of the first 10 issues. Which was your favorite?” the publisher said.

Filipinos, especially avid readers of horror books, were excited about this news. They expressed their sentiments in the comments section of the posts.

“Uy nagbabalik. Yay!” a Facebook user said.

“Sana may rework din ng covers para mag-appeal sa more audiences. Kaso the nostalgia naman ng old covers,” another Facebook user commented.

“When??? Omg,” a Filipino on Facebook expressed.

Last May, PSICOM called for submissions of spine-tingling tales from Filipinos for the relaunch of the book anthology this year.

It further told interested writers that their stories should fit the theme of the book brand’s “extraordinary comeback.”

The publisher, however, has yet to reveal details about the relaunch date and the price of the much-awaited new book and the reprinted ones.

“TPGS” first graced the local shelves way back in 2002.

Each book comprises short stories or long-form narratives of supernatural encounters. The books’ covers also featured local mythological and supernatural creatures and elements from Philippine folklore.

Filipinos’ fascination with local horror and supernatural genres contributed to the book anthology’s popularity in the 2000s.

Given that horror stories are best experienced when shared, collectors tend to pass the books around in schools and among friends, further making the True Philippine Ghost Stories a publishing phenomenon at the time.

