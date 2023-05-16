Pinoys invited to share horror encounters for ‘True Philippine Ghost Stories’ relaunch

Do you have horror stories you want to share?

A local publisher is calling for submissions of spine-tingling tales from Filipinos as it plans to relaunch the cult horror book series “True Philippine Ghost Stories.”

PSICOM Publishing, Inc. on Monday, May 15 announced that it is looking for stories that would fit the theme of the bestselling horror anthology which will have an “extraordinary comeback.”

Those who want to submit tales of encounters with the supernatural need to keep the following in mind:

Submissions must follow the theme of the “True Philippine Ghost Stories”

Length must be between 800 to 2,000 words

Stories should be in English, Tagalog, or Taglish

Stories must not have been previously published elsewhere, in part or in full

Stories must only be submitted through email at [email protected]

Deadline is on June 30, 2023

Filipinos are invited to “seize the opportunity to contribute to the relaunch of the bestselling book series” and leave a mark on its much-anticipated comeback.

The announcement excited Filipinos, especially those who have been avid readers of the long-running horror anthology.

“This is a very good idea. It’s not just an addition to entertainment, but it could also galvanize the youth to read books again. Hoping the best promotions for this,” a Facebook user wrote.

“You have no idea how much you made my childhood! I collected this series every month when I was a kid,” another online user commented.

“I was a contributing writer from TPGS [books] 32 to 36. Probably going to send my newer experiences with the paranormal,” a Filipino said with a melting face emoji.

“Awww, looking forward to this!!!” exclaimed another online user.

“True Philippine Ghost Stories” or TPGS is an anthology of short horror stories and supernatural encounters that first graced local shelves in 2002.

During that period, the book collection was being passed around in classrooms by students who were fascinated with the stories that especially featured ghost encounters in schools.

The book collection made it to television in 2004 after GMA Network produced a program titled “‘Wag Kukurap.”

The show, hosted by Kapuso primetime star Dingdong Dantes, featured paranormal stories from “True Philippines Ghost Stories” and “Haunted Philippines,” another horror book series published by PSICOM.

TPGS previously gained traction at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic after a Facebook user discovered that some of the series’ volumes were available in digital format through a mobile app.

